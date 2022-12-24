Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.89

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.89 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.59). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.64), with a volume of 102,374 shares.
Polar Capital Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 472.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £473.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Polar Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.20%.
Insider Transactions at Polar Capital
Polar Capital Company Profile
