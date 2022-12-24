Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.89

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.89 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.59). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.64), with a volume of 102,374 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 472.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £473.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin purchased 57,525 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £246,782.25 ($299,784.07).

