Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $49.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

