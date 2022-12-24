PotCoin (POT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $383,600.87 and $13.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

