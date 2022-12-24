Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of PW stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.
Power REIT Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
