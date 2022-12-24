Premia One Day Volume Reaches $102,942.39 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Premia has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $102,942.39 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00004026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.45 or 0.05258357 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00500299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.55 or 0.29642967 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

