Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFG opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

