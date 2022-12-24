Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $37,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,944,306 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 470,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,821. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.