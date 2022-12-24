Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.33 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Prom has a total market cap of $76.33 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00024822 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014409 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228145 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17811397 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,882,141.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

