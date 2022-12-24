Prometeus Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00024707 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $79.95 million and approximately $226,648.76 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

