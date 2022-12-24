Proton Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and $1.24 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,955,567,369 coins and its circulating supply is 13,892,481,389 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

