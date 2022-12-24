Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.