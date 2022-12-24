Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.92.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

