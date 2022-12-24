Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 46,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

