Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Cut by Analyst

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSY. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 1-year low of $188.17 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 715.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 24.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 174.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

