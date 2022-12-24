Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $209.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Qtum has a market cap of $209.97 million and $21.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00011927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.76 or 0.07238366 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,464,808 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

