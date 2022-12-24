Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $2.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.02 or 0.01466027 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008530 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031645 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.43 or 0.01729642 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.