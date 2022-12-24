Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0199 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $239.04 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,025,981,146 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

