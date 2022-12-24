ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.27 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $2,721.03 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00389000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

