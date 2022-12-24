Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $364.35

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.35 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.15). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 416 ($5.05), with a volume of 382,039 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.75) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 335 ($4.07) to GBX 380 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.81. The company has a market cap of £961.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

