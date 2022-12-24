Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Tops $10.33 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Reef has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $50.76 million and $10.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007556 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.18 or 0.05070042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,925,892,207 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

