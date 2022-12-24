Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $726.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $739.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

