Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $89.60 million and $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08772684 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,027,968.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

