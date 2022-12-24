Request Trading Up 2.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $87.85 million and $1.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08688871 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,247,831.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

