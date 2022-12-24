ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599,241 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 4.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,270,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.32. 565,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $264.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

