Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 410,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 690,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVPH shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Insider Activity

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

