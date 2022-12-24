Richard Caring Buys 50,000 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,234.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Richard Caring bought 8,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

MCG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 762,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 264.62% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. Research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth $91,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

