Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)'s share price rose 0.8% on Friday. The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.90. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

