Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.90. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.