RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF) Shares Up 43.6%

RM plc (OTCMKTS:RMLPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 43.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.56 and last traded at 0.56. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get RM alerts:

RM Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.