Robert W. Baird Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,327 shares of company stock worth $2,636,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

