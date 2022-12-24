ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 1,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.