Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 16,133 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

LH opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

