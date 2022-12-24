Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 24,143 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

