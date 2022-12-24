Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

