Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $2.67 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

