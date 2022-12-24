Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

