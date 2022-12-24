Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Romano Brothers AND Company owned about 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

