Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Ares Capital



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

