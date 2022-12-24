Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 131,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 247,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fiserv by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 144,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

