Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 189,754 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 189,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

