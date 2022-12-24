Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

