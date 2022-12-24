Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.9%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 27,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 297,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$64.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.