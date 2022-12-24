Rover Group (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Rover Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

About Rover Group

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

