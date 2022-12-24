Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 341.80 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 341.80 ($4.15).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 144 ($1.75) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 364.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 177.15 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.44.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

