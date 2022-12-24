RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

