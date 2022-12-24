Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.53 or 0.00044683 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $156.80 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00114644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00194776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.91349103 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

