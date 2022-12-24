SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $5.24 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,999,721,959,316 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

