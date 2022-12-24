Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $37,536.60 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.