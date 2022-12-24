SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,481.09

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. SALT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $15,481.09 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03417093 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,787.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

