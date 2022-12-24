Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

