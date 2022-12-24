Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.35 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $1,166.12 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.88 or 0.07249125 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

